Tune into the Greg Chapman (Almost) Live comedy show this Sunday

This coming Sunday (19th April) at 3pm the well-loved Isle of Wight performer, Greg Chapman will be presenting ‘Greg Chapman (Almost) Live – a comedy show’.

Streamed over Facebook, the show combines ‘live’ elements and pre-recorded segments for an hour of fun and excitement. It’s not aimed at children, but is suitable for all the family.

Interact or just watch

Greg says,

“To give the show the full ‘live’ feel – for those of you who can join for the live stream there will be lots of opportunities for you all to get involved and interact as we all work together to figure out how a ‘Greg Chapman’ show works over the Internet! “So gather the family as I attempt to continue the traditions of heroes of mine like ‘Morecambe and Wise’ and ‘Paul Daniels’ – live performers who managed to convert the live feel to television so well!”

Pay what you can

The show is free to watch (and join in) – but built around the concept of a ‘hat’ or ‘pay what you want/can’ show – so to help Greg keep going as an entertainer, you can ‘buy him a coffee’ at www.ko-fi.com/greg.

For those of you who don’t know Greg, he’s an Isle of Wight-based comedy performer, escapologist, juggler, magician and more.

Take part

Head over to the Facebook event page where you’ll receive further instructions of what you need to do (within the discussion area).