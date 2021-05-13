Isle of Wight 38 and 39-year-olds being turned away from Riverside vaccination centre

Although people aged 38 and 39 are supposed to be eligible from today (Thursday) to have Covid-19 jabs, it looks as though this won’t be possible at the Riverside vaccination centre in Newport.

News OnTheWight understands that although Islanders using the national booking system are being offered appointments at the Riverside vaccination centre, once they arrive they are told they are not able to be vaccinated.

One News OnTheWight reader told us earlier today (Thursday),

“I just got turned away at the Riverside centre because I am only 38 and they only have the Astra Zeneca vaccine, which they said that they were not allowed to give me.”

Not the first to be refused

They went on to explain,

“It was the only site on the Island shown when I booked. The woman behind the desk told me that I wasn’t the first person that they had to refuse this morning, so I don’t know how many people might be affected. “It’s not good if people my age or younger end up having to travel to the mainland to get vaccinated.”

Appointments for pregnant women

Meanwhile the Isle of Wight council have posted today that as well as people aged 38 and 39 being able to book their jabs, that pregnant women will also be able to book through the national booking service from today.

They said,

“You will be directed to vaccination centres offering Pfizer and Moderna in the local area in line with JCVI guidance. “Please speak to your GP practice or maternity service if you have any questions.”

Awaiting responses

News OnTheWight has written to the IWC to ask how other 38 and 39-year-olds can also get access to the Moderna and Pfizer jabs, to avoid them having to leave the Island.

We have also has been in touch with Solent NHS Trust, who are operating the vaccination centre at Riverside, as well as the Isle of Wight CCG, but have not yet received answers to questions posed.

We’ll update once we hear back.

Image: engin akyurt under CC BY 2.0