Village’s treasured pottery reopens on Tuesday following Lockdown

The much-loved and treasured pottery in Niton, Tregear Pottery, will be opening its doors to the public again on Tuesday morning (25th May).

Having been closed for much of the last year due to Covid-19, with local staff on furlough, the return of the pottery is being welcomed by residents and businesses in the village.

The shop has a beautiful range of pottery for sale which you’ll be able to view in person five days a week.

A welcome return

Parish councillor Jon Boileau Goad told News OnTheWight that the Niton community are excited about the reopening.

Niton businesses are welcoming the reopening of the popular and thriving pottery, as it drives custom to their businesses.

Cllr BG said,

“A group of friends are helping these internationally-known potters whilst they prepare to reopen for the summer season. “

Where and when

Tregear Pottery can be found on High Street, Niton PO38 2AZ and will be open Tuesdays to Saturdays 10am-1pm.

You can find out more about Tregear Pottery by visiting their Website or Facebook Page.