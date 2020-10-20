Islanders urged to remain vigilant to Covid-19 during autumn events

The Isle of Wight Council is urging residents to ensure they follow official Coronavirus guidance if they plan to mark celebratory events over the coming weeks.

With Hallowe’en and bonfire night on the horizon, these are times of the year that traditionally see people come together to celebrate.

However, the Island’s current local Covid alert level is ‘medium’, which means national safety rules apply and must be followed.

Bryant: Vitally important to continue to observe social distancing

Simon Bryant, the Island’s director of public health, said:

“With local infection rates rising, it is vitally important that we all continue to observe social distancing, practice good hand hygiene and wear a face covering. “Under the Rule of Six, gatherings of more than six people indoors and outdoors are also prohibited. Following the government guidance is our best chance of limiting the spread of infection and making sure we keep everyone safe. “We are entering a crucial stage in the pandemic and we are working closely with our colleagues in the NHS and Public Health England, to continue to closely monitor the situation. We are urging everyone to play their part, follow the guidance and protect friends, family and loved ones.”

Specific advice for this season’s upcoming events is as follows:

Hallowe’en

Trick or Treating: The practice of door knocking is not recommended because of difficulties in adhering to social distancing guidelines, risks associated with potential contact, mixing of multiple households and spread of the virus through contact with shared surfaces, including shared buckets of treats.

because of difficulties in adhering to social distancing guidelines, risks associated with potential contact, mixing of multiple households and spread of the virus through contact with shared surfaces, including shared buckets of treats. Government guidance applies to any social gatherings of people of all ages both in and outdoors. This includes meeting in groups of six people or less when seeing friends and family and the need to following social distancing rules.

Residents are encouraged to celebrate within their own household and to find alternative and creative ways of doing so.

Bonfire night

Large events to celebrate bonfire night are strongly discouraged because of the potential for mixing of large numbers of people, the risk of infection spreading from other areas of the community, and the potential for required support from emergency services.

to celebrate bonfire night are because of the potential for mixing of large numbers of people, the risk of infection spreading from other areas of the community, and the potential for required support from emergency services. Private events must adhere to government guidance around gathering and social distancing, with people encouraged to watch firework displays virtually wherever possible.

The council will be working with the fire service to ensure appropriate messaging around safety, including the requirement to be Covid-safe at all times.

Diwali

Large events to celebrate Diwali are strongly discouraged because of the potential for mixing of large numbers of people and the risk of infections spreading from other areas of the community.

Government guidance applies to any social gatherings of people of all ages both in and outdoors. This includes meeting in groups of six people or less when seeing friends and family and the need to following social distancing rules.

Further information on Remembrance Day will be provided by the council later this week.

Stewart: Please continue to play your part

Council leader, Dave Stewart, said:

“Thank you to everyone for your efforts in helping to control the spread of the virus. We all want our lives to get back to normal, but now is not the time to be complacent. “Please continue to play your part – wash your hands, cover your face and make space.”

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed

Image: Evgeni Tcherkasski under CC BY 2.0