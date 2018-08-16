Isle of Wight A-Levels: Improvement in average grades say council

The council share this latest news. Ed

Provisional A-level results for the Isle of Wight show the average grades attained by students have improved on last year.

Post-16 students have received their final results in A-levels, advanced technical and applied qualifications today (Thursday).

Average grade increased from C- to C

On the Island, schools have reported their provisional results to the Isle of Wight Council. These suggest the average grade has increased from a C- to a C, which is in line with last year’s national figure.

The improvement comes against a backdrop of Island students sitting new, more rigorous A-level exams this year.

The 2018 national average will not be available for several months. The full results will be analysed and published in the autumn term.

Brading: Congratulations to all students

Cllr Paul Brading, Cabinet member for Children’s Services, said:

“I would like to offer my congratulations to all our students, teachers and other educational professionals for the hard work and dedication they have shown to secure these outcomes. “As a council we remain committed and determined to ensuring young people have the best possible opportunity on their educational journey. “We encourage any student requiring advice to contact the Island Futures team, which offers independent and impartial support to all young people during the exam results period.”

Island Futures

The council, working in partnership with Hampshire County Council, retains a responsibility for the outcomes achieved by young people to the age of 18 (age 25 for young people with learning disabilities).

Island Futures supports young people and post-16 providers in continuing to offer a wide range of education and training opportunities and can be contacted on (01983) 823888.

Provisional results for advanced technical and applied qualifications have not all been received by the Isle of Wight Council. An update will be issued once those are received.

Image: comedynose under CC BY 2.0