Isle of Wight Ambulance service announces regional collaboration

South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SCAS) & Isle of Wight NHS Trust (IWNHS) have announced that they are seeking opportunities to collaborate in a number of common areas.

Opportunities to work together in 999, NHS 111 integrated care, and Patient Transport Services, where both organisations share common challenges, will be the immediate focus of the work. Both organisations recognise that improving the quality and performance of services for patients whilst achieving greater value for money, can be achieved through potentially sharing resources and best practice working.

Hancock: “Makes perfect sense to work more closely together”

Will Hancock Chief Executive Officer at South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said:

“As the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Health systems continue to further integrate and develop as part of the Sustainability and Transformation Programme (STP), it makes perfect sense to seek opportunities to work more closely together and identify ways to deliver excellent patient care and reduce cost.”

Oldham: “Collaborate in a number of operational areas”

Maggie Oldham, Chief Executive Officer, at Isle of Wight NHS Trust added:

“Our services work with a range of partners including the Police and Fire & Rescue Service and volunteers from organisations such as Coastguard, and already collaborate in a number of operational areas and we welcome opportunities to engage with stakeholders as we develop areas for further collaboration.”

New Computer Aided Despatch (CAD) system

A key area of immediate collaboration is the implementation of a new Computer Aided Despatch (CAD) system for Isle of Wight NHS Trust’s Ambulance Service.

Staff from the Island’s Ambulance Service are currently visiting the SCAS Southern Headquarters at Otterbourne to be trained on the new system.

The Island’s current CAD system has been in use for nine years and needs to be updated. The new system for the Island is already in use with South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS).

Benefits of new system

The new system for the Island has the following benefits: