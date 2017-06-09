Isle of Wight artist shortlisted for Wildlife Artist of the Year award

Vicky shares this great news for Isle of Wight artist, Tony Feld. Ed

Isle of Wight artist, Tony Feld has been shortlisted for the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation’s (DSWF) Wildlife Artist of the Year award. Celebrating its tenth year, the international event will showcase some of the world’s best wildlife art at London’s prestigious Mall Galleries this summer, 28 June – 2 July.

Vying for the top prize

Tony from Ryde will be vying for the top £10,000 sponsored prize.

Event organiser, DSWF’s Shauna Rees,

“The sheer diversity of media and form this year has created an extraordinary celebration of the natural world and a huge challenge for the judges.”

One of the judges, award-winning artist Gary Hodges,

“This year’s shortlist brings the wild to life. “From the silence of a shark casting its shadowy form on the ocean bed to the scuttling of armadillos, the peacefulness of hippos wallowing in the early morning sun and the symphony of bird song at dusk, selecting the overall winner from this amazing collection will be extremely hard.”

Giving something back

One hundred and sixty three pieces have been with the judges making their final selection on the morning of Tuesday, 27 June ahead of the private view and prize-giving that evening.

Commenting on the event, wildlife artist and conservationist, David Shepherd CBE said:

“I set up my Foundation with the sole purpose of giving something back to the animals that helped me achieve success as an artist. “At a time when the world’s wildlife is under such devastating pressure from expanding human populations and the illegal trade, it seems fitting that we take a step back and reflect on the sheer beauty and diversity of our natural world and what could be lost if we do not truly appreciate the value of the world around us.”

David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation

Each piece in the exhibition at the Mall Galleries is for sale, with profits split 50/50 between the artists and the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation’s wildlife conservation projects across Africa and Asia. Since 2007, the event has raised more than £350,000 to help protect some the world’s most endangered wildlife.

Week of Wildlife Art – The Mall Galleries, SW1

Wednesday June 28 – Sunday July 2

Public Opening Times – 10am to 5pm (4pm Saturday, 1pm Sunday), entry by donation.

Image: © Tony Feld