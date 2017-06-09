Potatoes! Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

Those who follow these pages will know that we have a particular draw to beautiful landscapes, parallel lines, greenery and potatoes.

This shot by Jeff Morgan of potato fields in Shanklin ticked all the boxes for us this week.

Be sure to check out Jeff’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Jeff Morgan Elm Studio