Isle of Wight athletes battle it out in the Wight Tri Championships

Yesterday (Sunday 20th September) saw Wight Tri hold their club Championships from Yaverland sailing club.

Competitors were taking part over a course of 500m/750m sea swim followed by 18.75km/27km bike finished by a 5.2km run – up to Culver battery.

Male and female club champions would be decided over the ‘long course’ and nominated time champion available to all competitors. 22 competitors took part in a restricted numbers event due to British Triathlon Federation and national Covid regulations.

250m ‘Australian’ swim lap

The sea swim was a 250m ‘Australian’ swim lap where the competitors exit the water to round a mark on each lap. The swim was started across four start waves to keep to guidelines.

Fastest swim was by eventual male winner Adam Tuck in 11:45 followed by Richard Bulmer in 11:54 and Natalie Ellen the eventual female winner in 12:00.

The transition area was located in the rear car park of the sailing club so there was a lengthy run up to transition from the beach through the sailing club car park.

Lapped circuit cycle challenge

The bike stage took competitors from Yaverland on a lapped circuit past Culver down and Bembridge Airport before returning via Hillway/Whitecliff Bay.

Fastest on the bike circuit was Dan Morgan in 45:38 (bike time) bringing him into the second transition in first place closely followed on the road by Craig Wilson (46:59), Daron Perkins (47:44), Adam Tuck (48:17), Sean Williams (47:20) and Nick Kenney (48:23).

In the ladies race Jan Fletcher (52:39) overhauled Natalie Ellen (57:34) to take a three minute lead heading out on the run. In the men’s race Dan Morgan held a three second lead from Craig Wilson as they departed to head up to Culver Battery with Daron, Adam and Sean all within two minutes of the lead.

Natalie Lawrence, the women’s winner

And the run

The run headed up Culver Down onto the road near the cattle grid followed by a loop of the battery and then a fast downhill return by the same route.

Adam Tuck passed through those ahead of him to complete the run in a sub 20 minute 5.2km to take first place (1:24:06 total).

Second was Craig Wilson (1:28:38) with Sean Williams completing the podium (1:29:07). Natalie Ellen passed Jan Fletcher on the run to take first place (1:35:43) with Jan in second (1:37:04) and junior Kaitlin Wilson in third (01:28:09) over the shorter course.

Craig Wilson was also closest to nominated time 22 seconds out to take the nominated trophy followed by Dan Morgan (01:30:44 / 77 seconds out) and Kevin Winchcombe (01:51:23 / 83 seconds out).

Craig Wilson, 2nd overall and 1st nominated club champion

Thanks go to Neil Cooper for organising the event, Kevin Winchcombe for help with Covid compliance and pre-event setup and Liz Dunlop for arranging the venue and pre-event setup. A thanks also go out to all marshals and competitors for making it a successful event. Thanks also to Yaverland sailing club for the use of their premises.

Next meet

Next events in the Wight Tri calendar will be the winter duathlon series (run/bike/run) that will be scheduled in the next few weeks.

More details can be found on the Wight Tri Facebook page or on the Website.

Image: Back: Aidan Heng, Dan Morgan, Kevin Winchcombe, Adam Tuck, Sean Williams, Craig Wilson. Front: Kaitlin Wilson, Natalie Lawrence and Jan Fletcher.

Report shared by Liz Dunlop on behalf of Wight Tri. Ed