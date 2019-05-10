Isle of Wight band, Boe Weaver, launch new single after ten years of producing for others

They’ve spent the last ten years producing music for other artists, with their studio seeing the likes of The Doves, The Kills, Tom Jones, Celo Green, Archie Branson outfit, Paulo Nutini, Rhys Lewis, Wolf People, Alex Clare, and Whyte Horses passing through, but today (Friday) Boe Weaver has released their latest single.

Island infused

The Isle of Wight brothers, Jim and Rob Homes, also known for Studio Humbug and Organ Records, enlisted the talents of Isle of Wight musicians Samuel James and Pete Corney, as well as

drummer extraordinaire, Rupert Brown, for the single.

Double whammy

The opening bars of Double A side, Polcut, instantly grab your attention with their frantic organ-led funk, which is swiftly followed by five minutes of glorious upbeat brass, guitar, drums and that special producing magic the brothers bring to everything they touch.

Then when you thought it had all ended, you’re treated to the Double A side track, Rumble. Once again shaking it all up!

More please

The return of Boe Weaver has certainly pleased their fans, with a flood of admiration pouring onto social media over the last week in the run up to the single release.

Hopefully we’ll see more new music coming our way from the brothers in the coming months.

Check them out on Facebook and Spotify.