Isle of Wight band rock the Torquay festival crowd

Malc shares this news. Ed

The Isle of Wight’s very own Foo Fighters tribute band, Something from Nothing, headlined the Occombe Beer Festival near Torquay last Saturday night in front of over 3,500 people.

On what was the warmest day of the year so far, the band were on red-hot form, delivering a set that was packed from start to finish with hits that had the excited crowd bouncing and singing along in full voice.

Prior to their appearance they were interviewed by Riviera.FM and played an acoustic version of “Times Like These” live on air.

An absolute blast

The band said afterwards,

“We had an absolute blast and the crowd were amazing. We want to thank everybody for welcoming us and making the show possible. Occombe you absolutely rocked”

If you want to catch the band for yourselves, their next scheduled appearance on the Isle of Wight is when they headline the popular V-Dub Festival on Saturday 12th August.

Image: © Malc Attrill