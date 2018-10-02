Isle of Wight BID levy payers invited to drop-in sessions

Simon shares this latest news on behalf of Visit Isle of Wight. Ed

It’s an opportunity to find out more about what Visit Isle of Wight will be doing next year.

This week sees the start of a series of drop in sessions for Wight BID levy payers and voluntary contributors to find out more about how their money has been spent, and an idea of how next year’s campaigns are shaping up.

Have a face-to-face chat

Will Myles, MD of Visit Isle of Wight says it’s a great opportunity to pop in and have a face-to-face chat,

“Come and see us, we’ll tell you what we’re doing, tell you what we’ve done and the successes we’ve had with the Wight BID money that everyone’s paid and what we’re going to be doing next year to promote this Island. “We’re still developing ideas, but overall it’s going to be a thematic approach, to come and discover the Island, and discover the Island for lot’s of different things, so we’re challenging perceptions on the mainland.”

Your chance to share ideas

It’s the second time this year that Visit Isle of Wight have held the drop-in sessions in a variety of locations Islandwide, in a bid to reach out and increase the level of communication between Wight BID levy payers, Voluntary Contributors and the Island’s destination management organisation.

