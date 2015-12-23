Isle of Wight Boxing Day Swims: Where and when

There’s nothing better after the excess of Christmas Day than heading down to the beach to watch (or take part in) a traditional Boxing Day Swim.

This year we have a choice of at least two Boxing Day Swims on the Isle of Wight (if you know of more please share details).

Ventnor swim at 1pm not midday (this year)

Our favourite, for obvious reasons, is the Ventnor Boxing Day Swim.

The swim will be starting this year at 1pm, instead of the usual time of noon

The Coastguard advised the organisers that, as high tide would be at 11:30, it’d be wise to delay the start until 1pm, to allow for enough space on the beach for all of the swimmers and those watching.

2015 will be the 35th year that brave souls rush into the bracing sea at noon, hoping to raise money for the very worthy local cancer support charity, P.A.T.C.H.

Running into the sea adorned in just swimwear is not Ventnor’s style, so of course, most people taking part usually raid the dressing up box first.

It’s a great spectacle to watch and with usually more than a thousand people looking on, the atmosphere is electric.

If you do come, don’t rush off after the swim, stay in town for a drink or bite to eat.

Shanklin

If you can’t make it along to Ventnor, there’s always the Boxing Day Swim in Shanklin.

Taking place between noon and 1pm, the swim takes place at Small Hope Beach.

Gurnard

If you’re in the north of the Island on Boxing Day head to Gurnard.

The Boxing Day Swim takes place at 11:30am at Gurnard Green opposite the Woodvale pub.

Many people taking part raising money for various charities.

Videos

Check out some of the videos from past years at Ventnor.

South Wight TV’s



Ray McCarty’s



Just the swim

If you just want to cut to the action



Image: © Chad Powell