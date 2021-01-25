Isle of Wight businesses closed due to lockdown reminded to claim grants

Following the release of new grant funding to support businesses through the current lockdown, Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, and IW Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive, Steven Holbrook, say they are keen that Island businesses don’t miss out.

The Government has made a range of grants available to cover the current national Coronavirus lockdown period – from 5th January 2021.

Covering loss of income

Businesses forced to close can claim grants of up to £3,000 per month while businesses remaining open – but impacted by local restrictions – can also claim grants of up to up to £2,100 a month.

In addition to the rolling monthly grants, all businesses forced to close can claim a one-off grant of up to £9,000.

Seely: Businesses on the Island are having a tough time

Mr Seely said,

“The Government has made new grants available to support businesses through this current lockdown. “I know businesses on the Island are having a tough time and I want them to access all the help on offer.”

Retrospective grants

He said not only could businesses claim for this current lockdown period, they could also apply retrospectively for grants they would have been entitled to under the previous Tier 3 and Tier 4 restrictions during the Christmas/New Year period.



He said,

“In addition, the IW Council also has a pot of money it can use to help businesses severely impacted by the lockdown who might not otherwise meet the criteria for the specific national grant schemes.



“I know the licensing trade has been very badly affected and ‘wet’ led pubs on the Island may also be able to access a one-off grant of £1,000 for being in Tier 3 during the period 2 December 2020 to 29 December 2020.”

Holbrook: Here to help any Island business

Mr Holbrook said,

“There is a range of support out there and I encourage Island businesses to apply, even if they think they might not be successful.



“The Isle of Wight Chamber of Commerce is here to help any Island business in need of advice and guidance so please do get in touch if you are struggling to navigate your way through all the grant schemes.”

Find out more

Further information about the grants available can be found on the council’s Website.



The government has also published a special ‘support finder’ tool to help businesses and the self-employed quickly and easily find out what financial support is available.

News shared by the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely, in their own words. Ed

Image: TaxRebate.org.uk under CC BY 2.0

