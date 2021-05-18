Isle of Wight Coastguards are no ‘stick in the muds’

If you saw the Coastguard vans all parked up and wondered what was going on, here’s the answer

Ventnor Coastguard mud operations

Although it’s not common, every so often we hear that one of the Isle of Wight Coastguard teams has been tasked with safely removing walkers or animals stuck in mud.

An operation of that kind requires skill and practical experience, so luckily for Islanders the Coastguard teams at Bembridge, The Needles and Ventnor are trained to respond.

Exercise in mud rescue
Last weekend all three teams come together for a mud exercise and assessment.

The exercise resulted in coastal operations officers gaining their qualifications.

Click on images to see larger vesions

Ventnor Coastguard mud operations
Ventnor Coastguard mud operations
Ventnor Coastguard mud operations
Ventnor Coastguard mud operations

Three cheers
Well done to all those Coastguard volunteers in gaining their qualifications.

Your contribution to the safety of Islanders and visitors is very much appreciated.

Image: © Ventnor Coastguard

Tuesday, 18th May, 2021 3:38pm

By

Mr Magoo

Not a job I would volunteer for so thank you those who do. Mud rescues make a welcome change from mud slinging these days.

Vote Up20Vote Down
18, May 2021 4:52 pm
