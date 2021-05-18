Isle of Wight Coastguards are no ‘stick in the muds’

Although it’s not common, every so often we hear that one of the Isle of Wight Coastguard teams has been tasked with safely removing walkers or animals stuck in mud.
An operation of that kind requires skill and practical experience, so luckily for Islanders the Coastguard teams at Bembridge, The Needles and Ventnor are trained to respond.
Exercise in mud rescue
Last weekend all three teams come together for a mud exercise and assessment.
The exercise resulted in coastal operations officers gaining their qualifications.
Click on images to see larger vesions
Three cheers
Well done to all those Coastguard volunteers in gaining their qualifications.
Your contribution to the safety of Islanders and visitors is very much appreciated.
Image: © Ventnor Coastguard
Tuesday, 18th May, 2021 3:38pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2oro
Filed under: Bembridge, Featured, Isle of Wight News, Ventnor, West Wight
Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓