Isle of Wight Coastguards are no ‘stick in the muds’

Although it’s not common, every so often we hear that one of the Isle of Wight Coastguard teams has been tasked with safely removing walkers or animals stuck in mud.

An operation of that kind requires skill and practical experience, so luckily for Islanders the Coastguard teams at Bembridge, The Needles and Ventnor are trained to respond.

Exercise in mud rescue

Last weekend all three teams come together for a mud exercise and assessment.

The exercise resulted in coastal operations officers gaining their qualifications.

Three cheers

Well done to all those Coastguard volunteers in gaining their qualifications.

Your contribution to the safety of Islanders and visitors is very much appreciated.

Image: © Ventnor Coastguard