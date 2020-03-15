Isle of Wight community volunteer database set up to help those impacted by Coronavirus outbreak

During hard times the Isle of Wight’s incredible community spirit always shines through, so it’s no surprise to see in light of the Coronavirus (Covid-19/C19) outbreak, that a volunteer database has been set up.

In the coming weeks Islanders from various at risk groups, such as the older population as well as those of all ages with underlying health conditions, will be self-isolating and may need help. The NHS and other voluntary organisations will potentially be pushed to the limit.

Coronavirus Community Help

A new Facebook Page has been formed (set up by Colleen Brannon, Maria Villa Vine and Leah Rumble) to build a database of volunteers who can help their fellow Islanders during C19 outbreak.

In less than 24 hours, 50 Islanders have already added their names to the database being compiled by IW Coronavirus Community Help, offering their services to help deliver supplies or provide emotional support.

Managing the situation

As already happens with the IW HelpBank, admins will a) try to do background checks through existing networks to ensure safety and b) know what’s planned, so they can keep an eye on what’s happening and make sure residents are safe.

If you would like to be added to the database simply message the Page with your name, area and phone number, and they will contact you if/when someone in your area needs help.

Support Group

A Facebook Group that has been set up by Stuart Brown is merging its efforts with the Community Help Page to ensure there is no duplication of effort.

The description of the Isle of Wight Coronavirus Support Group reads: