Isle of Wight companies donate or help make vital equipment in the fight against Coronavirus

Two Isle of Wight-based companies have been doing their bit in the fight against Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Wind turbine company donate vital equipment

MHI Vestas have donated £15,000 of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the NHS and Fire Service.

100 T5/T6 suits have been delivered to the local fire services, whilst additional PPE gear has gone to the NHS. All items donated were surplus to requirements, so be assured Vestas staff won’t go without.

Surplus food donated to Foodbank

In addition, as the canteen facility was shut down, rather than let food stocks go to waste, it was donated to Isle of Wight Foodbank and other assorted local charities.

A spokesperson for the company told OnTheWight,

“We’re really pleased to be able to make a small contribution to the vital services providing our communities with much-needed care in these extraordinary times. “We want to say thank you to all our first responders and all of those working in our public services.”

Assembling ventilators

Earlier this month the Solent LEP put out a call for Isle of Wight businesses who could help in the production of 30,000 ventilators.

As part of the call for companies to get involved, The VentilatorChallengeUK Consortium was formed and has been working hard to investigate production of a range of ventilator design options. The Consortium is made up of 21 companies, including Isle of Wight-based GKN Aerospace.

Production starts in a few days

Although no work has been undertaken as yet, OnTheWight have been informed by GKN Aerospace that their East Cowes facility will be involved in ventilator assembly in the coming days.

Speaking about the project, Russ Dunn, GKN Aerospace Chief Technology Officer, said,

“GKN Aerospace has been an industry leader for more than 250 years and we are determined to play our part in helping turn the tide against Covid-19. Working together with a wide cross-section of UK businesses will help save lives. “It represents the very best of British industry and GKN Aerospace is proud to be part of this collective effort.”

Find out more about the Ventilator Challenge by visiting the Website.