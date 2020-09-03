Isle of Wight companies fined £250,000+ after safety breaches led to man’s preventable death

Three Isle of Wight companies have been fined following the death of Islander, David Shayler, in October 2016.

Last month Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Mr Shayler, an employee of Ryde Demolition Limited, was removing roof timbers by hand with a colleague, when a gable wall partially collapsed causing him to fall backwards striking his head against a stack of roof tiles.

Work was inadequately planned and manage

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) into the incident which occurred on the 13 October 2016, found that the work was inadequately planned and managed by all the duty holders involved in the project, the technique used to remove the roof timbers was done out of sequence, and the brick gable had been left unstable.

In addition, inadequate provision was made to prevent falls from height, despite concerns raised by workers in the days leading up to the incident.

The fines

Ryde Demolition Ltd of St Johns Hill, Ryde pleaded guilty to breaching two counts of Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and was fined £80,000.

HJ Bennett Ltd of Pyle Street, Newport pleaded guilty to breaching two counts of Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and was fined £120,000.

Stoneham Construction Limited of St Johns Place, Newport pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 13(1) of the Construction (Design & Management) Regulations 2015 and was been fined £56,667.

Goacher: Death of the father was preventable

Speaking after the case, HSE inspector Dominic Goacher said,

“This was a tragic and wholly avoidable incident, caused by the companies’ failure to implement safe systems of work.” “Demolition is a high-risk activity whose safe execution is complex and technical and where expertise is vital. The risk of unintended structural collapse is well known within the industry. Demolition requires careful planning and execution by contractors who are competent in the full range of demolition techniques.” “Falls from height remain one of the most common causes of work-related fatalities in this country, and the risks associated with working at height are well known. In this case the risks of structural collapse and falling from height were not controlled, which led to the preventable death of a father-of-two.”

Source: Health and Safety Executive

Image: Basher Eyre under CC BY 2.0