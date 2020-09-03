Expired driving licences will be automatically extended, say DVLA

Photocard licences or entitlement to drive that expires between 1 February and 31 December 2020 have been extended for 11 months from the date of expiry

The Government has announced that photocard licences or entitlement to drive that expire between 1st February and 31st December 2020 have been extended for eleven months from the date of expiry.

The initial extension expired at the end of August, but this has now been extended to the end of 2020 under temporary changes announced by DVLA this week.

You won’t need to apply to renew your licence until you receive a reminder before your extension expires.

Lennard: The temporary extension is automatic
DVLA Chief Executive, Julie Lennard, said

“Being able to drive is a lifeline for millions of people and this further extension will ensure that in these continued uncertain times, drivers don’t need to worry about the admin or the associated costs with renewing their licences.

“The temporary extension is automatic, and drivers do not need to do anything.

“Drivers who have already applied to renew their photocard driving licence or entitlement to drive can usually carry on driving while we process their application, providing they have not been told by their doctor or optician that they should not drive.”

Thursday, 3rd September, 2020 3:52pm

By

