Isle of Wight council condemns Ryde Arena management AEW

The Isle of Wight Council has pledged to fight for the return of Ryde Arena to full use, following the failure of its tenant AEW to keep the facility available for the local community.

The council has also strongly condemned actions which have led to the ‘mothballing’ of the ice skating and community facility on Ryde seafront.

At a meeting of the Full Council tonight (Wednesday), councillors unanimously backed a key three part motion from the Cabinet member for regeneration and business development, Councillor Wayne Whittle.

The motion stated:

This council: confirms its intention, as landlord, that Ryde Arena should be in use at all times given its key position at a main gateway to the Island;

deplores AEW’s failure to keep Ryde Arena in use at all times and its lack of attention to or concern for the needs of the local community;

agrees not to allow BNY Mellon Trust and Depositary (UK) Ltd, or any successor to its interest in the building, use of the council’s adjacent land for any purposes (including redevelopment) until and unless Ryde Arena has been occupied and used at all times, in accordance with its current planning permission for a minimum of five years or some suitable agreement is reached as to how this can be achieved within a reasonable time frame.

Councillor Whittle said:

“I am delighted the council has thrown its support behind this vitally important fight for Ryde Arena, and we will do all we can to ensure it is reopened for its many dedicated and talented users, and for the Island community as a whole. It is our hope to bring ice skating back to the Isle of Wight.”

Ryde Arena closed to the public on 6 October 2016, following its acquisition by BNY Mellon Trust and Depositary (UK) Ltd. The property is managed by AEW.

Despite pressure from the local community and the council, the building has not been reopened, and has been offered for sale at £3.5 million or a rent at £140,000 a year.

Any redevelopment of the site would need the assistance of the council as the owner of the land next to the arena.

