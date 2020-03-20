Isle of Wight council confirm school provision for children of Coronavirus key workers

When Boris Johnson announced that all schools would be closed from this Friday, he added that if children of key workers could not be looked after at home, they’d qualify for education provision to ensure their parents could carry on working during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Isle of Wight council have confirmed all schools will remain open to provide a service for key workers and vulnerable children.

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said:

“Headteachers and their staff have been magnificent over the past couple of weeks keeping schools open across the Island. The response of school staff has been outstanding. “At the moment we are expecting practically all Island schools to remain open on Monday to provide a service for key workers and vulnerable children.”

Who are key workers?

As detailed earlier today, key workers include health and social care staff, teachers and education staff, military personnel, emergency service workers, council workers needed for essential work and drivers delivering essential goods.

The Department for Education has issued guidance for parents which we have asked all schools to post on their Websites.

Individual schools are in contact with families regarding arrangements for children of key workers and vulnerable children, and provision to replace free school meals.

Government Covid-19 guidance

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

– a high temperature

– a new continuous cough



If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.



This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.



Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.



You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.



The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

Image: gaetanlee under CC BY 2.0