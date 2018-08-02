Isle of Wight Council explain why barriers are needed around the Umbrella Tree

Ahead of tonight’s East Cowes Town council meeting, the Isle of Wight council have responded to questions posed by OnTheWight about plans to install barriers around the Umbrella Tree.

Read and contribute to the 3 readers' comments ↓

umbrella tree

As reported earlier in the week, residents in East Cowes are being urged to attend tonight’s (Thursday) East Cowes Town Council meeting, where a proposal to put barriers around the iconic Umbrella Tree will be discussed.

Ahead of tonight’s meeting (which starts at 6.30pm) the Isle of Wight council have responded to three questions posed by OnTheWight earlier in the week.

Installation delayed
Q: When are the barriers around the Umbrella Tree planned to be installed?

A spokesperson for IWC responded:

“Island Roads has advised the Isle of Wight Council that barriers should be placed around the umbrella tree if the parties were unable to reach agreement on the future of the tree by the end of July 2018.

“Although this date is now past, Island Roads are aware that a meeting has been arranged for Thursday 2nd Aug 2018 and have therefore refrained from taking the necessary steps towards installation of the safety barriers around this tree.”

Why the need for barriers?
Q: Why is it taking place?

A spokesperson for IWC responded:

“The proposal to install barriers was considered by Island Roads to be an acceptable interim compromise that ensures public safety whilst the future of the tree can be determined.

“It remains that both Isle of Wight Council’s tree specialist and Island Roads specialist tree consultant have inspected the tree and confirmed that it is diseased and has a high and unacceptable risk of structural failure.

“It is known that the fungus in question weakens the internal core of the tree with minimal impact on the outer growing layers until the tree eventually collapses due to its lack of internal structural strength.

“There is currently no formal or qualified report in place that contradicts the assessment of this tree, an assessment which included resistograph testing to establish the density of the core of the tree.

“Whilst there is ongoing debate around the future of the tree, it would be inappropriate for the public safety concerns to remain un-addressed, particularly as we now move towards the Autumn period.”

Awaiting agreement
Q: How long will the barrier be in place?

A spokesperson for IWC responded:

“The duration that barriers would remain in place is not currently defined and would be subject to review and agreement of any proposals made by East Cowes Town Council.”

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 2nd August, 2018 5:00pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2liF

Filed under: East Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, PFI

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

3 Comments on "Isle of Wight Council explain why barriers are needed around the Umbrella Tree"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
confidential
None of these three so-called responses in the article make any sense. The IW Council and/ or their contractor Island Roads are manifestly guilty of negligence by failing to maintain the Umbrella tree if they have allowed it to develop the alleged disease. There is, however, no physical evidence that the Umbrella tree has actually developed the alleged disease from which the I W Council claims it… Read more »
Vote Up50Vote Down
2, August 2018 6:01 pm
nickstuart
As a botanist I’m aware heartwood rot is not uncommon on these grafted trees. However given that hollow trees as columns are often stronger than solid trees the statement from the council seems to concentrate on the individual elements of the woody structure rather than the overall strength of the trunk and branching structure. It is also possible to support this type and size of tree through… Read more »
Vote Up10Vote Down
2, August 2018 7:21 pm
YJC

35 trees were cut down along side the dual carriageway “just in case they fell over”
A perfectly healthy beautiful cherry tree was cut down in Town Lane, Newport.

If nothing else with all the CO2 emmissions increasing on the island (see article out today : CO2 emmissions increased on the IW) we need MORE trees not less to help offset the CO2.

Vote Up00Vote Down
2, August 2018 7:25 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*