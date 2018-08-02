Isle of Wight Council explain why barriers are needed around the Umbrella Tree

As reported earlier in the week, residents in East Cowes are being urged to attend tonight’s (Thursday) East Cowes Town Council meeting, where a proposal to put barriers around the iconic Umbrella Tree will be discussed.

Ahead of tonight’s meeting (which starts at 6.30pm) the Isle of Wight council have responded to three questions posed by OnTheWight earlier in the week.

Installation delayed

Q: When are the barriers around the Umbrella Tree planned to be installed?

A spokesperson for IWC responded:

“Island Roads has advised the Isle of Wight Council that barriers should be placed around the umbrella tree if the parties were unable to reach agreement on the future of the tree by the end of July 2018. “Although this date is now past, Island Roads are aware that a meeting has been arranged for Thursday 2nd Aug 2018 and have therefore refrained from taking the necessary steps towards installation of the safety barriers around this tree.”

Why the need for barriers?

Q: Why is it taking place?

A spokesperson for IWC responded:

“The proposal to install barriers was considered by Island Roads to be an acceptable interim compromise that ensures public safety whilst the future of the tree can be determined. “It remains that both Isle of Wight Council’s tree specialist and Island Roads specialist tree consultant have inspected the tree and confirmed that it is diseased and has a high and unacceptable risk of structural failure. “It is known that the fungus in question weakens the internal core of the tree with minimal impact on the outer growing layers until the tree eventually collapses due to its lack of internal structural strength. “There is currently no formal or qualified report in place that contradicts the assessment of this tree, an assessment which included resistograph testing to establish the density of the core of the tree. “Whilst there is ongoing debate around the future of the tree, it would be inappropriate for the public safety concerns to remain un-addressed, particularly as we now move towards the Autumn period.”

Awaiting agreement

Q: How long will the barrier be in place?

A spokesperson for IWC responded:

“The duration that barriers would remain in place is not currently defined and would be subject to review and agreement of any proposals made by East Cowes Town Council.”

