Isle of Wight council leader says plans for Newport Harbour have been ‘well received’

Despite there being close to 3,000 signatures on a petition to stop housing on Seaclose Park, the leader of the council said that the feedback he’s had was that “Newport Harbour Masterplan has been well-received”

With nearly 3,000 signatures on a petition to stop housing on Seaclose Park, the leader of the Isle of Wight Council has said he will meet with those involved to try and take things forward.

Last week, a petition was started by Cllr Matthew Price, ward representative for Newport North, to object to proposals in the Newport Harbour Masterplan which involve building on the entrance to Seaclose Park and the currently still-standing Fairlee Service Station.

More than 40 houses are outlined for the area fronting onto Fairlee Road, and Cllr Price argues it is unacceptable, ‘chewing up swathes of green amenity space’ and potentially having a negative impact on the Isle of Wight Festival.

Stewart: Plans were “well received”
However, in a recent report to full council, Cllr Dave Stewart, the leader of the council, said the ‘ambitious plans’ for Newport Harbour had been ‘well received’.

At the meeting of full council yesterday (Wednesday), Cllr Geoff Brodie, Newport East representative, questioned whether Cllr Stewart really thought that.

Cllr Brodie said:

“Seaclose has created many waves within the Newport community since it became apparent cabinet might approve the masterplan and housing built on the front of Seaclose recreation ground.

“Can I ask the leader if he thinks nearly 3,000 signatures on the petition and to date, 12 of the 13 Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council members have also endorsed a proposal calling on the cabinet to reject that element of the masterplan. Does he consider that well received?”

Stewart: Price has raised some very strong points
Cllr Stewart said, taken as a whole, the feedback was that the masterplan had been well received.

He said:

“Taken as a whole, the feedback I’ve had is that Newport Harbour Masterplan has been well-received.

“However, and in fairness to you and Cllr Price, who has been working really hard for his ward and his community in raising issues, on that particular element I can assure you and the public we will be meeting with Cllr Price and taking forward decisions around that, once we have had that opportunity to consider it.

“I think there are some very strong points Cllr Price has raised and I am also aware of the Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council vote the other evening which express concerns, and as we are a council who wants to work with our community I want to assure you that those important considerations will be taken into account.”

September cabinet meeting
The masterplan is set to be discussed at cabinet in September now, as the meeting first scheduled to take place next month is no longer going ahead due to the break typically taken in August for council meetings.

There it will be decided if the harbour masterplan should be accepted as a supplementary planning document for any further planning applications to change the Harbour.

Housing in phase one
In the masterplan, it says the houses thought to be built on Seaclose will be done in phase one of the regeneration plans to help pay for the further development of the harbour, which the council says will be a ‘cultural destination’ when complete.

Thursday, 16th July, 2020

By

6 Comments on "Isle of Wight council leader says plans for Newport Harbour have been 'well received'"

greenfiremouse

Welcome to the world according to Dave. Only trusted Tory Party members are permitted to give feedback.

16, July 2020
tony

It would be such a shame to loose green space so close to Newport town centre.

16, July 2020
Geoff Brodie

Sadly, one of the 12 Community Council members changed his mind subsequently. Richard Hollis decided to abstain along with the 13th member, Steve Hastings, an IWC Cabinet Member. Neither have roots in Newport, living in Cowes and Brighstone respectively.

16, July 2020
lauque

Thus typifying the ‘I’m all right Jack’ mentality: why should they care what happens in Newport? How short-sighted, selfish and disappointing.

16, July 2020
walkingwizard

Now you can understand how the residents of Cowes and East Cowes felt in relation to the floating bridge. Comments from Newport residents and councillors across the Island gave the “I’m alright Jack” attitude you talk about.

16, July 2020
Chiverton Paul

As the council leader Cllr Stewart does need to review a) How the council engages with the public on projects and b) how he interprets the results.
How he can say Seaclose park has been well received beggars belief. Unless it is feedback gained in the same vein as the St Marys roundabout public meeting where he demonstrated an inability to actively listen or answer a question.

