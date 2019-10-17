Isle of Wight council risk isolating rural areas, say Island Labour

Island Labour Chair, Julian Critchley shares this latest news. Ed

The Tory administration at the Isle of Wight council today announced that it will be ceasing gritting operations this winter on a large number of rural roads, with South and West Wight particularly badly affected, but with other cuts on routes between Ryde and Sandown.

These cuts risk isolating some of our rural communities, rendering our roads less safe on an Island which already has an above-average problem with road traffic accidents.

These cuts appear to have passed through the Isle of Wight Council without proper scrutiny, and with no public consultation. They have been recommended by the council’s £16,000 a month consultant.

Critchley: Out of the public eye the endless cuts continue

Island Labour Chair, Julian Critchley, said: