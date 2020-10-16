Isle of Wight council to encourage responsible tourism this half term

“Have fun but #KeepTheIslandSafe” — that’s the message from the Isle of Wight Council with the October half-term fast approaching.

With Hallowe’en and bonfire night also on the horizon, the council is urging everyone to stay safe and help protect themselves and others by continuing to follow government guidance.

At the same time, it is reminding holidaymakers of the Island’s unique visitor charter that asks both visitors and residents to not only enjoy what the Island has to offer, but to protect our environment and respect our ask — #KeepTheIslandSafe

Stewart: “Important we remain vigilant towards our responsibilities”

Council leader, Councillor Dave Stewart, said he wanted to reassure Islanders that the council and its partners were working together to encourage responsible tourism.

He said:

“The October half-term will provide a welcome boost for our tourism and hospitality sector, but it is important we remain vigilant towards our responsibilities of ‘hands-face-space’. “Our tremendous location for a local holiday break means we can expect a busy couple of weeks. That is good and visitors are welcome, but everyone needs to appreciate why we have a relatively lower rate of infection here and help us to keep it that way. There is no room for complacency. “Island hospitality businesses are well-prepared and if everyone follows the national guidance we can all enjoy a pleasant half-term on the Island.”

Bryant: “Really important to prevent the spread of Covid”

Simon Bryant, the council’s director of public health, said,

“We want everyone to enjoy the half-term holiday but we still need to remember to social distance, wash our hands frequently, wear a face covering where required and to keep in line with the Rule of Six guidance. “All these things are really important to prevent the spread of Covid and to #KeepOurIslandSafe.”

“Myles: Visitors will understand that things are different”

Will Myles, managing director at Visit Isle of Wight, said the local tourism industry was looking forward to a busy October half-term.

He said,

“Attractions are open and there are plenty of events and activities for our visitors to enjoy. “Visitors will understand that things are different at the moment, they will need to plan ahead, consider pre-booking and continue to keep to the ‘hands-face-space’ message — which the tourism industry and our thousands of visitors were so good at over the summer. “It’s about a one Island approach and everyone working together for the protection of the community and the benefit of the local economic environment.”

