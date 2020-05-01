Nearly a quarter of Isle of Wight care homes report Coronavirus cases

Government data released this week reveals that almost a quarter of care homes on the Isle of Wight have reported cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

In the last four weeks, figures reported to Public Health England show that 17 of the 75 care homes have reported suspected or lab-confirmed cases.

22.7 per cent report C19

That’s 22.7 per cent of Isle of Wight care homes (which includes nursing as well, as residential) reporting Covid-19 cases. The data contains no indication of whether the reported cases are still active or not.

Last week, all Isle of Wight key workers with symptoms of C19 (or family members with symptoms) were offered Covid-19 testing on the Island. Over 400 people were tested, with more tested this week.

Earlier this week, OnTheWight reported that two people had died in a care home on the Isle of Wight as a result of Covid-19.

See also: OnTheWight’s explainer article on understanding the Covid-19 figures that are released by NHS England and Public Health England.

Image: Tai’s Captures under CC BY 2.0