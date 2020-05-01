Nearly a quarter of Isle of Wight care homes report Coronavirus cases

The latest figures from Public Health England show that almost a quarter of Isle of Wight care homes have reported cases of Coronavirus in the last four weeks

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

person with facemask

Government data released this week reveals that almost a quarter of care homes on the Isle of Wight have reported cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

In the last four weeks, figures reported to Public Health England show that 17 of the 75 care homes have reported suspected or lab-confirmed cases.

22.7 per cent report C19
That’s 22.7 per cent of Isle of Wight care homes (which includes nursing as well, as residential) reporting Covid-19 cases. The data contains no indication of whether the reported cases are still active or not.

Last week, all Isle of Wight key workers with symptoms of C19 (or family members with symptoms) were offered Covid-19 testing on the Island. Over 400 people were tested, with more tested this week.

Earlier this week, OnTheWight reported that two people had died in a care home on the Isle of Wight as a result of Covid-19.  

See also: OnTheWight’s explainer article on understanding the Covid-19 figures that are released by NHS England and Public Health England.

A call to arms to all readers:
Trusted news from OnTheWight needs your support

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe
Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).

Social distancing
It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.

Seeking advice
Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.

Image: Tai’s Captures under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 1st May, 2020 1:26pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nDt

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...