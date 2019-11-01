Isle of Wight Crematorium suffers broken heating system

The heating system has broken at the Isle of Wight Crematorium — and will remain out of action during the weekend.
Services have been held today (Friday) in the crematorium chapel, just off the Racecourse Roundabout, near Whippingham, with no heating.
The Isle of Wight Council said repairs would not be carried out until Monday.
A council spokesperson said:
“Regretfully, a fault has developed with the building’s heating system, and the council apologies for any discomfort at what will be a difficult time for visitors to the chapel.
“Engineers have attended and identified the issue, ordered a replacement part and will return on Monday with the intention to restore the heating.
“Apart from the issue with the heating, everything is working normally.”
Friday, 1st November, 2019 5:05pm
By Louise Hill, Local Democracy Reporter
Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, LDRS, Newport, Top story
