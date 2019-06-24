Isle of Wight cyclists take part in Portsmouth Omega Circuits

Russell shares this latest report from the Wightlink Wight Mountain Cycling Race Team. Ed

Last week Andy Ward travelled to Pompey for the Mountbatten 3rd cat race.

The race started at a steady pace but soon broke up as a few riders got away, a lap later another eight riders went and looked to be getting away, Andy found himself in the chasing group with not many willing to work he had to work with a few others to reel the breakaway back in.

As the pack rejoined two riders countered and got away. With one of the riders having three team mates slowing the peloton down, the two riders soon lapped the field, Andy sat on the wheel on one of the lapping riders. When the last lap bell went sprinted to the Finish thinking he had got 3rd only for the bell to go off again for the lapped bunch.

After putting a big effort in on the previous lap had nothing left for the last lap rolling in with the back of the bunch.

E/12 Race

On Wednesday 19th of June 2019 James Pett travelled to Portsmouth Mountbatten Centre to take part in the E/12 race with 20 other riders.

From the start there were a number of attacks in the bid for a breakaway but none were successful. After 30 minutes a four man break formed staying away till the end. Pett crossed the line in the bunch sprint with tenth place.