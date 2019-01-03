Isle of Wight debate: Are current planning policies bad for the Island?

Michael shares this latest news on behalf of the Country, Land and Business Association. Ed

Are the current national and local planning policies bad for the Isle of Wight?

An expert panel of speakers will debate the challenges and opportunities facing Island farmers, landowners and rural businesses later this month.

Share your views

This is a good opportunity for discussion and for farmers and businesses to express their opinions.

Speakers including Fenella Collins, Head of Planning for the CLA; David Long, Partner, Design and Planning at BCM; and Al Haig-Thomas, Chair of the Isle of Wight CPRE branch will put across their views, before opening the debate to the floor.

Bennett: “A critical time for farming and rural businesses”

CLA Senior Adviser on the Isle of Wight Claire Bennett said:

“This debate comes at a critical time for farming and rural businesses on the Island. “Undoubtedly all eyes will be on Brexit and its impact on our futures over the next few months, but how are current planning policies both locally and nationally helping or hindering our businesses? “We look forward to exploring the many challenges and opportunities at our debate.”

Where and when

The CLA debate will be held at The Garlic Farm Restaurant, Mersley Lane, Newchurch, PO36 0NR from 6pm to 8.30pm on Tuesday 29 January, 2019.

Join us to air your views and participate in a light-hearted discussion on the proposed Island Plan Review.

Refreshments will be provided and the debate, which is supported by BCM, will be followed by a drinks reception.

Tickets are free with donations to the CLA Charitable Trust (charity number: 280264). All places must be booked in advance via the CLA Website.

Image: Keoni under CC BY 2.0