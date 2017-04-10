Isle of Wight diabetes patient honoured with prestigious medal

This in from the Isle of Wight NHS trust. Ed

An Island patient has been awarded the Alan Nabarro medal in recognition of his courage and perseverance of living with diabetes.

Mr Philip Crombleholme from Newport was first diagnosed in 1967 at the age of 27 and was awarded the medal for living with type 1 diabetes for fifty years.

Having type 1 diabetes means your body cannot produce enough insulin and so the person needs to administer insulin injections. If untreated, it can cause very serious health problems. Being diagnosed with diabetes does mean making lifestyle changes.

Praise for health staff

Mr Crombleholme, a former Nursing Auxiliary & Theatre Support Worker at St Mary’s Hospital has been managing his condition with the support of staff at the Diabetes Centre whom he praised as being ‘first-class’.

He is particularly grateful to Dr Arun Baksi who saved his life in 1996 when he developed Pancreatitis, a condition that can occur as a result of diabetes. Today, Mr Crombleholme feels that he is coping well with his condition and it is controlled by having four daily injections which he administers himself. In fact he manages his condition so well, that he now offers help and advice to others living with diabetes through local support groups.

Living with Diabetes for 50 years

The prestigious Alan Nabarro medal is awarded to people who have lived with diabetes for 50 years. Alan Nabarro waged a lifelong battle against discrimination against people with diabetes. In 1968 he was awarded the OBE for his work with young people in London.

Liz Whittingstall, Lead Specialist Nurse in Diabetes said

“Phil has done really well especially given the equipment and knowledge which was available 50 years ago. It is a pleasure to work with someone who self-manages their diabetes and is so proactive, well done Phil.”

NOTICE TO ALL PEOPLE WITH DIABETES THAT ARE AT RICK OF: HYPOGLYCAEMIA

From April 2017 Lucozade has changed the amount of glucose in its products. If you treat your hypoglycaemia with Lucozade you will need to check the labels. Currently 100ml of Lucozade Original contains 17g of glucose this will be reduced to 8.9g.

Therefore people with diabetes who are treating hypoglycaemia (hypo) will now need to take 200mls to treat the hypo effectively so that they have sufficient glucose (between 15-20g) to treat the hypo.