Isle of Wight Distillery wins Best Local Drink Producer in Business Awards

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Muddy Stilettos Business Awards came up trumps for three Isle of Wight businesses this year.

We’ve already shared the news that Mrs Middleton’s in Freshwater picked up Best Bookshop Award and Linda Groves from Seaview won the best Art Gallery Award.

Best Local Drink Producer

Isle of Wight Distillery, the home of the much-loved Mermaid Gin, HMS Victory Navy Strength Gin, Isle of Wight Whisky and Mermaid Rock Salt Vodka are the third Island business who have been recognised in the Muddy Stilettos Business Awards – picking up Best Local Drink Producer.

A spokesperson for the company said,

“We are delighted to have won a Muddy Stilettos award and to be in such great company with the other finalists and winners. “We are hugely grateful for the support shown to us locally and beyond. “

Find out more about Isle of Wight Distillery by visiting their Website.