Seaview now home to an award-winning Art Gallery

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Muddy Stilettos Business Awards came up trumps for three Isle of Wight businesses this year.

We’ve already shared the news that Mrs Middleton’s in Freshwater picked up Best Bookshop Award.

Today we congratulate Linda Groves of Seaview Art Gallery.

“So lucky because I love what I do”

Linda has owned the business for three and a half years and this is the first year Seaview Art Gallery has been nominated to take part in the Muddy Stillettos Awards.

Linda told OnTheWight she felt “so lucky because I love what I do”.

Seaview Art Gallery interior

With a knowledge of Marine antique items, Jewellery, lighting, beautiful things generally and Silver items, in addition to the Art in the Gallery, it’s the perfect fit.

“So exciting as well as humbling”

Linda told OnTheWight,

“To actually win the category of Best Art Gallery is so exciting as well as humbling, as real people made real votes because of their experiences of the Gallery or buying from the Website. “This means so much to me. Thank you all so so much for voting.

She went on to say,

“We are a team here and the award is also down to all the amazing art work that is produced and supplied by the Islands best artists in a variety of genres. “I provide the curated platform from which they all shine. Great customer service, a relaxed atmosphere and ‘can do’ attitude are what I strive for.”

Find out more about the Gallery by visiting the Website.

Details of the final winning Isle of Wight business following shortly.