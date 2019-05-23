Isle of Wight info: Voting in EU elections – who, where and how

Mrs Middleton’s wins Muddy Stilettos Best Bookshop Awards

Gail thanks those who voted for her, saying, “It’s so encouraging when you run a small business to feel so well supported”.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Gail Downey Middleton standing outside her shop

Congratulations to Gail Downey Middleton of Mrs Middleton’s Bookshop in Freshwater on scooping the Best Bookshop category in the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Muddy Stilettos Business Awards.

Once again Gail’s hard work and dedication to her beautiful book shop has been recognised.

Mrs Middleton’s Bookshop has won three awards in three years – as well as last year being finalists in the Booksellers National Awards for Independent Bookshops – which prompted The Guardian to put feature the Freshwater shop in their Top 39 Bookshops in the UK.

Customers voted in droves
Gail told OnTheWight,

“We are absolutely thrilled by the news- and so grateful for the support of our customers who voted in droves! It is so encouraging when you run a small business to feel so well supported.

Two other Freshwater Businesses were finalists in different categories- Whistle and Hound, and the Freshwater Coffee House- all of us in School Green Road!”

Details of other Muddy Stiletto winners will be announced later today.

Thursday, 23rd May, 2019 3:22pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mTb

Filed under: Business, Featured, Freshwater, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Small Business

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*