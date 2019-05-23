Mrs Middleton’s wins Muddy Stilettos Best Bookshop Awards

Congratulations to Gail Downey Middleton of Mrs Middleton’s Bookshop in Freshwater on scooping the Best Bookshop category in the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Muddy Stilettos Business Awards.

Once again Gail’s hard work and dedication to her beautiful book shop has been recognised.

Mrs Middleton’s Bookshop has won three awards in three years – as well as last year being finalists in the Booksellers National Awards for Independent Bookshops – which prompted The Guardian to put feature the Freshwater shop in their Top 39 Bookshops in the UK.

Customers voted in droves

Gail told OnTheWight,

“We are absolutely thrilled by the news- and so grateful for the support of our customers who voted in droves! It is so encouraging when you run a small business to feel so well supported. “Two other Freshwater Businesses were finalists in different categories- Whistle and Hound, and the Freshwater Coffee House- all of us in School Green Road!”

Details of other Muddy Stiletto winners will be announced later today.