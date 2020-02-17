Isle of Wight event for visually impaired: Find out more about support and services at this one day event

Sight for Wight is the independent local sight loss charity for the Island and provides advice, social activities, audio library and the talking newspaper to Island residents who are blind or partially sighted.

Low Vision Exhibition

We are holding a Low Vision Exhibition at Newclose Cricket Ground, Blackwater Road, Newport, on Saturday 21st March, from 10.30am until 2.30pm.

We recognise the growing range of support and services available to our visually impaired members and are looking forward to being able to offer a range of exhibitors and information together in one place.

Come along to meet with exhibitors and support services both from the Isle of Wight and the mainland.

There is plenty of free parking and refreshments are available to purchase from the bar.

The event is free and you can pre-register on the Sight for Wight Website.

Image: Rene Bohmer under CC BY 2.0