Isle of Wight Adult and Community Learning Service rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted

The Isle of Wight’s popular Adult and Community Learning Service has been rated as ‘Good’ following its latest Ofsted inspection in January.

Inspectors assessed the council-run service as ‘Good’ in all areas, as well as in terms of overall effectiveness.

Brading: “Well-run and greatly appreciated service”

Cabinet member for education and skills, Councillor Paul Brading, said,

“This is excellent news and shows what a well-run and greatly appreciated service this is. “At its last inspection in October 2017 its overall effectiveness was assessed as ‘requires improvement’, so this is excellent progress and reflects well on those who run the service and its courses and the dedication of the many adults who participate.”

Four different strands of adult learning

At the time of the three-day inspection in January there were 222 learners enrolled with the service, which has four different strands of adult learning: health and wellbeing courses; functional skills in English and maths; digital inclusion; and family learning programmes.

The service offers a range of courses for disadvantaged adults and communities across the Island. There are also four sub-contractors that deliver mainly non-accredited programmes.

Encouraging progression

Its aim is to encourage social, educational, economic and personal progression for individuals and families.

Areas in which Ofsted rated the service as ‘good’ included the quality of education, personal development and leadership and management.

The inspection report stated:

“Learners benefit from lessons in a relaxed and inclusive environment where they feel comfortable asking for help.”

It added:

“Learners develop a wide range of additional personal skills and knowledge which have a significant impact on their lives.”

Some improvements can be made

The report also listed areas where the service needed to improve, including in relation to recording progress and achievement in short non-accredited courses; careers advice; and recording and monitoring safeguarding incidents.

Cllr Brading added:

“We have a really good service and I’m sure we will continue with its excellent recent progress by making the necessary further improvements towards an ‘outstanding’ rating in the future. Well done to all involved.”

Image: Johan Godinez under CC BY 2.0