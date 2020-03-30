Isle of Wight Coronavirus Rolling News Updates – 30 Mar 2020

Isle of Wight Festival announces 2021 date

Last week organisers announced the Festival would not take place in 2020 due to the Coronavirus outbreak

The audience at Isle of Wight Festival 2019

The dates for the 2021 Isle of Wight Festival have now been confirmed, following last week’s announcement that the 2020 Festival won’t be happening.

The 2021 Isle of Wight Festival will take place over 17th – 20th June.

Tickets aren’t currently on sale but those who had booked tickets for the 2020 event can roll their bookings over to 2021.

Monday, 30th March, 2020 4:52pm

blues26

Who really cares, priority at the moment is survival, staying at home and social distancing.

30, March 2020 5:07 pm
Dalek

Part of that survival is having things to look forward to. Positive, hopeful announcements like this help lift the spirits and assist people in getting trough harder times.

30, March 2020 5:30 pm
