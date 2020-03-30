Isle of Wight Festival announces 2021 date

The dates for the 2021 Isle of Wight Festival have now been confirmed, following last week’s announcement that the 2020 Festival won’t be happening.

The 2021 Isle of Wight Festival will take place over 17th – 20th June.

Tickets aren’t currently on sale but those who had booked tickets for the 2020 event can roll their bookings over to 2021.

Image: © Isle of Wight Festival