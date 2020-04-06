Isle of Wight Festival organisers make significant donation to community hub

Isle of Wight Festival organisers, Caroline and John Giddings, have made a significant donation to Pan Together – the Isle of Wight charity which exists to support and provide a community hub for the residents of East Newport.

Giddings: Wanted to contribute in our own way

Caroline Giddings said,

“I heard about what’s happening at Downside Community Centre to provide essential support services to local people in the wake of the Coronavirus emergency. “Sadly there isn’t going to be an Isle of Wight Festival this year, but we wanted to contribute in our own way.”

Thomson: A tremendous boost

Rachel Thomson, Pan Together’s Community Centre Manager said,

“We can’t thank Caroline and John enough. “Their substantial donation is a tremendous boost and will really help us to continue to support people within Pan, Pan Meadows and Barton at these most difficult of times.”

She continued,

“If you or anyone you know locally would benefit from our support services – meal deliveries, essential shopping and/or prescription collections – please ring (01983) 248 170 between 9am and 5pm, seven days a week or email enquiries@pantogether.org.uk.”

Photo shows a picture of hope drawn by nine-year-old Jasmine, the daughter of Downside’s cafe supervisor – one of many such images and messages she’s created which are being displayed on the community centre’s windows.

News shared by Rachel on behalf of Pan Together. Ed