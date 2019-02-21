Isle of Wight Hash House Harriers head west to Brighstone

Alison shares this latest report from the Isle of Wight Hash House Harriers. Ed

It was in glorious spring-like sunshine when the pack met outside Mottistone Manor.

“Not like yesterday, all foggy and grey when I laid the trail” said Shergar at the circle, “Apparently there was some sun but my glasses had misted up”.

Uphill start

There was the now-usual uphill start through the woods of Mottistone gardens. And yet more up through a new stream created by run off, a little more up before turning right and up to the Longstone.

There were the usual remarks about the general lack of virgins (new runners). Rick volunteered his body, followed by a chorus of “let me get the dagger!”

A kind motorist waited whist we ran down Strawberry Lane, unlike some lycra clad cyclists a few miles further on, then it was into Grammers Common, a truly delightful woodland, even this time of year.

Past the pub

We narrowly avoided Brighstone and the premature lure of the Three Bishops by turning right, meeting the cyclists again, and then down Pit Place Lane.

A canter through Chilton green, then onto Chilton chine, past the IOW Pearl and along the cliffs to the “back of beyond”. Ridge Lane seemed favourite, but was apparently not muddy enough so it was round the withy beds before a welcome drink at the car park.

Finally we returned to the Three Bishops, who did us the honours, where some greedy hashers ate the chips before I even got a look in. They did smell nice however.

Next meet

If you would like to join us on our gentle trips around the beautiful Isle of Wight, we meet meet next Sunday 24th February, just before 11am at the Causeway, Freshwater.

See the HHH Website for more information.

Image: carlbcampbell under CC BY 2.0