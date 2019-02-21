Lottery grant to help fund Merstone Station makeover

Vanessa shares this latest news on behalf of Gift to Nature. Ed

The Gift to Nature site at Merstone Station is set for a marvellous makeover thanks to grant funding from the National Lottery Community Fund and the support of National Lottery players.

Natural Enterprise are delighted that their bid to improve the site and encourage more people to use the space, as well as understand its heritage and future, has been given the green light and are eager to get the project off the ground this March

Well-used cycle path

Situated along the National Cycle Network route 23, Merstone Station was closed to passengers in 1956.

The old railway track was converted to a now well-used cycle path and the station is the perfect place to stop for a picnic along the way.

Managing the site since 2016

Gift to Nature resumed managing the site in 2016 and after consultation with the community are now in a position to start the work to create a more open and inviting space, along with some highly requested shelter and hand carved benches.

Local woodcarvers and heritage experts will all be involved as they work to bring the site back to life as a key destination along the route.

A new refreshment concession is also due to operate from the site from this Spring.