Isle of Wight Heart Care Club celebrates 30th anniversary

The Isle of Wight Heart Care Club celebrated its 30th anniversary on 7th February 2021.

The Club was created in 1991 to provide ongoing support and help for heart attack patients who had completed a cardiac rehab programme within the Physiotherapy Department of St Mary’s Hospital.

The first ever class took place, with just one patient, three instructors and a Sister from the Coronary Care Unit, in the old boardroom at St Mary’s. It was one of the first cardiac rehab groups set up in the UK.

The Heart Care Club is affiliated to the British Heart Foundation, and has twice been awarded the prestigious Government Awarded Charter Mark, initially in 1997 and then again in 2000.

350 members

Membership of the Club is by referral from the hospital or a doctor and numbers, having grown over the years, are now approaching 350.

The aim is to provide friendly support for people with heart conditions, with a structured exercise programme tailored to an individual’s needs, and an opportunity to achieve and maintain a healthy lifestyle – all within a friendly and inclusive environment.

Island-wide classes

Classes are normally held most weekdays at venues in Newport, Ryde, Sandown, Freshwater and more recently in Cowes, although lockdown has temporarily resulted in a cessation of all normal activities.

It has always been an objective of the Club to have its own premises in Newport, and they are always pleased to hear of any opportunities for a permanent base in this area.

Self-funded club

The Club is entirely self-funding, with a number of fund-raising events ranging from sponsored Rowathons, cycle rides to social events all contributing to its financial stability.

It has its own in-house magazine and newsletter, Ticker Tape, which is printed and distributed to all members on a periodic basis. This includes not only submissions from members themselves, but also articles of interest from medical bodies, dietary advice, social event reports and amusing anecdotes.

Co-founder a professional instructor

Lyn Smith, one of the founder members, has run the Club, aided and abetted by her husband Gary, currently Chairman, and a small committee since its inception. Lyn is a dedicated professional instructor and a member of the British Association for Cardiovascular Prevention and Rehabilitation. She also has another qualified instructor to assist at the various venues and classes.

Lyn’s dedication to the Club is as strong today as it was when it commenced, and her continued enthusiasm, energy and support for Club members’ wellbeing is clearly evident to all those who know her. During lockdown she has recorded online videos for the members and holds regular virtual classes.

Summer event

Due to the pandemic, the Club has had to delay their 30th anniversary formal celebrations, but they hope to organize an event for members in July or August.

The Isle of Wight Heart Care Club is a caring and indispensable organisation for those on the Island requiring cardiac rehabilitation.

Further details can be found on the Club’s Website.

