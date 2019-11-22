Isle of Wight hustings focused on housing, transport and sustainable development

Do you want to hear the views of the six candidates for the General Election on housing, transport and sustainable development on the Island?

Then head to the public meeting at 7pm on Thursday 28th November at the Church on the Roundabout (Coppins Bridge, Newport).

It’s a chance to question Carl Feeney (Independent Network), Karl Love (Independent), Vix Lowthion (Green Party), Daryll Pitcher (Independent), Richard Quigley (Labour Party) and Bob Seely (Conservative Party) face to face about issues that concern you.

Important issues

Island CoHousing are hosting the hustings.

As the organiser, Neil Oliver, said,

“Housing is a big issue, we need to build affordable houses. Transport is another topic close to my heart. “I believe more cycle paths and better cheaper buses could cut congestion and reduce our carbon footprint.”

The meeting will be Chaired by Tony Murphy, who is the Church leader.

Image: Evan Forester under CC BY 2.0