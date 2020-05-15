We know – sometimes you just need a break from Coronavirus – we all do.

Isle of Wight lockdown – Only the Good News! is a place you can come to relax and read about all the wonderful acts of kindness, the stories of people going the extra mile to help others, and generally feel good about the world.

Since the start of the Coronavirus crisis, it’s not always been easy to see the brighter side of life, but we know there are many stories out there of Isle of Wight residents helping to make a difference to the lives of others. We’ll be covering those and other good news stories here.

Let us know!

If you hear of a good news stories that you think others should know about, drop News OnTheWight an email and some photos to newsdesk@onthewight.com.

(Of course, News OnTheWight will still be reporting Isle of Wight Coronavirus news – over 360 articles since the end of January – so you remain informed)

Image: Braydon Anderson under CC BY 2.0