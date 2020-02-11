Isle of Wight man given ten year sentence for child sex abuse, following bravery of young boys stepping forward

A man who sexually abused three young boys over a period of six years has been jailed for 10 years.

Claudio Sergio Da Silva, aged 51 years, of Monks Walk in East Cowes, began abusing his first victim in 2010.

Assaults lasted ten years

Da Silva then went on to sexually assault two other boys who were under the age of 16 at the time. The assaults continued until 2016.

His reign of abuse was brought to an end when the brave boys came forward and reported it.

Da Silva denied offences

Following an investigation, Da Silva was charged with six counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and one count of sexual assault.

Da Silva denied the offences, but was convicted by a jury at Isle of Wight Crown Court on Friday 7 February.

Jailed for “systematic abuse”

He appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today (Tuesday 11 February) where His Honour Judge Melville QC jailed him for ten years, for what he described as “systematic abuse”, and handed him an unlimited Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

PSI Claire Linton, from Isle of Wight CID, said,

“I cannot emphasise enough the strength and bravery of these young boys. It is down to them that this dangerous sex offender has been taken off the streets. “I would encourage anyone who has been victim of this type of offence to come forward and speak to us. “We understand this can be a really difficult thing to do, but I hope the verdicts of the jury and the sentencing are reassurance that we take these allegations seriously and you will be listened to.”

