Commuters left behind (again) during hourly Fastcat service

Wightlink claimed that passengers would prefer the hourly service than travel on a charter boat, but commuters are being left behind as the one boat can’t cope

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

passengers left behind at wightlink terminal

This photo shows some of the passengers who were unable to get on the 07:47 sailing from Ryde Pier this morning.

During the annual maintenance period Wightlink are only running one Fastcat an hour, refusing to put on a charter boat for commuters. They claim the decision is not a financial one.

The passenger who sent through this photo told OnTheWight,

“Wightlink claim passengers would prefer to be an hour later for work rather than travel on a charter boat.

“They used to have three fast ferries, but now only have two, so when one is having repairs or refit they cut the service and can’t always cope with the volume of passengers. 

“I’m now on the 08:47 service which is also going to leave people behind!”

A petition calling on Wightlink to introduce a charter boat has over 400 signatures.

Tuesday, 11th February, 2020 8:58am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nsB

Filed under: Featured, Ferry, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*