Commuters left behind (again) during hourly Fastcat service

This photo shows some of the passengers who were unable to get on the 07:47 sailing from Ryde Pier this morning.

During the annual maintenance period Wightlink are only running one Fastcat an hour, refusing to put on a charter boat for commuters. They claim the decision is not a financial one.

The passenger who sent through this photo told OnTheWight,

“Wightlink claim passengers would prefer to be an hour later for work rather than travel on a charter boat. “They used to have three fast ferries, but now only have two, so when one is having repairs or refit they cut the service and can’t always cope with the volume of passengers. “I’m now on the 08:47 service which is also going to leave people behind!”

A petition calling on Wightlink to introduce a charter boat has over 400 signatures.