Isle of Wight mental health project shortlisted for national patient safety award

A pioneering project integrating mental health care and policing on the Isle of Wight is receiving further national recognition.

The Serenity Integrated Mentoring (SIM) project run by Hampshire Constabulary and the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, and supported by Wessex Academic Health Science Network (AHSN), is nominated for a Patient Safety award.

Bringing together policing and healthcare skills

SIM – which previously won a Royally-endorsed national health award – and is one of this year’s NHS England National Innovation Accelerator Fellows – is shortlisted in the Managing Long-Term Conditions category.

SIM is recognised as being effective at bringing together policing and healthcare skills to achieve a positive difference to the lives of mental health patients and their families.

Improving well-being of service user

Hampshire Constabulary’s SIM project lead, Sergeant Paul Jennings said:

“The positive difference this project is making to people’s lives continues to be commended by leading respected organisations nationally. “This nomination in particular recognises the long-term effects that Serenity Integrated Mentoring (SIM) can have on improving the well-being and circumstances of a service user and their family. “Understanding and managing unique and complex behaviour in a service user requires a different approach to care and co-operation, which the SIM project is providing by combining the skills of mental health professionals and police officers to influence changes that can transform someone’s life and prospects for the better.”

Awards panel

The SIM project team will now prepare and deliver a presentation to the awards panel in Mid-May. The awards ceremony itself takes place on Tuesday 4 July, as part of the national Patient Safety Congress event in Manchester.

