Isle of Wight mobile Coronavirus testing reduced to three days

When the Covid-19 mobile testing unit was announced, OnTheWight put a number of questions to the Isle of Wight council, all of which were answered except one about the capacity of testing at the mobile unit, which they chose not to answer.

The Coronavirus tests taken at the mobile unit will be sent to the mainland for testing. Results should be delivered via text in 24-72 hours.

Mobile testing for key workers with symptoms

The mobile testing unit opens from today (Saturday), avoiding the need of residents having to travel to be tested – the tests will still be sent across the Solent for analysis.

Before the news of the mobile testing unit arriving on the Island, concerns were raised by key workers and their families about having to travel across to the mainland to be tested for Covid-19.

Who will be tested

Now the site — set up in the car park of Medina Leisure Centre and open until Monday (27th April) — will test essential workers and their families who are showing symptoms of the virus.

Following the announcement of the testing unit, questions continued to be asked about whether or not results could be determined on the Island to cut out the need for further travel.

Reduction in presence of mobile unit

The mobile unit was intended to be on the Island for four days (Sat-Tues), but a spokesperson told OnTheWight,

“We have been advised that the Covid-19 testing station at 1Leisure Medina will be open from Saturday 25 April until Monday 27th April, not until Tuesday 28th as previously announced. It will be open each day from 8.30am to 3pm. “All eligible people should ring to make an appointment, but a drop-in service will be also available for those who do not have appointments. The drop-in service can be used by people in cars, or on foot. “All users are strongly advised to contact 03333218865 before setting off to find out if they are eligible for testing, and to obtain an appointment, which will reduce the chance of having to wait.”

IWC told OnTheWight they did not have a date for the return of the mobile testing unit.

‘Lighthouse Labs’

According to information from the Government, tests will be sent to one of three ‘Lighthouse Labs’, a diagnostic network of labs, which have been specifically designed to determine the results of Covid-19 tests.

However, the sites are in Glasgow, Cheshire and, the closet to the Island, Milton Keynes — meaning tests will be sent more than 125 miles away.

There, tests will be looked at for signs of the virus’s genetic material showing whether someone is currently infected.

Local Resilience Forum

The Island’s testing unit has been set up through partnerships in the Local Resilience Forum to access local facilities.

Mobile units and other regional testing sites have been set up in aid of reaching the Government target of completing 100,000 Covid-19 tests a day — the deadline for which ends next week, at the end of April.

Image: Marco Verch under CC BY 2.0