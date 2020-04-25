Official count of Isle of Wight residents who have died after testing positive for Coronavirus

Two more Isle of Wight resident have been recorded as passing away after being tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19), bringing the total to 21.

The latest deaths were recorded on 24th April 2020.

Latest figures

The latest official figures for Isle of Wight NHS Trust patients who have tested positive for Coronavirus still stands at 82.

Anecdotally there are many more cases of Coronavirus in the community – including care homes – with Island residents showing symptoms and self-isolating.

As of Thursday 23rd April, 21 people admitted to St Mary’s Hospital who have tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered and been discharged.



Image: Roman Kraft under CC BY 2.0