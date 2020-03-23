Isle of Wight MP issues guidance to recent Island visitors

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely has issued a statement on essential travel to the and from the Isle of Wight during the Coronavirus (Covid-19/C19 outbreak.

Bob said:

“Government is requesting that people stay in their primary residence during this crisis to ensure that that NHS can cope and that the virus is not spread to more isolated parts of the country. “It states: ‘Essential travel does not include visits to second homes, camp sites, caravan parks or similar, whether for isolation purposes or holidays.’ The advice can be found here: on the Government Website.”

He went on to say

“For those people who have arrived recently on the Island, please be considerate and think of the Island. We need to do our best to limit the chance for the virus to spread and we need to do what we can to make sure our NHS is not overwhelmed. This is not just about keeping ourselves save, but ensuring that we keep others safe. It’s about ‘us’ and not ‘me’.”

You should be self-isolating for at least a week once you arrive. Follow the guidance and please obey it for the sake of others. Try to use a ferry where you can stay in your car. Don’t panic purchase when you are here. There is plenty of food and we need to make sure that at-risk groups as well as NHS staff and other key groups can shop. Use the Council helpline if you are in doubt or need help or advice. Take exercise – go for walks – but do so practising social distancing. If you are an at-risk group, you need to fully self-isolate. Please only offer to help others once you are sure you are not infectious.

“We ALL need to work together in the next few weeks to limit the ability of the virus to spread.”

Government Covid-19 guidance

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

– a high temperature

– a new continuous cough



If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.



This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.



Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.



You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.



The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

