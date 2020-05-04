Isle of Wight musician Max Cowley releases latest single release this week

This latest single from Max Cowley is about a guy who dreams about asking a girl out, but never builds the confidence to do it

Max Cowley - I've Never Walked This Route Before

Isle of Wight artist Max Cowley is set to release his latest single ‘I’ve never Walked This Route Before’ later this week.

The single was premiered on The Island Radio last week, but will be available across all major download and streaming sites from Friday 8th May.

Max explained,

“This song is simply about a guy who for ages dreams about asking a girl out, but never builds the confidence to do it. 

“This song is a more country-influenced song than any other song I have written before.”

Also involved
Max went on to add,

“A massive thank you goes to Tobes Moffat for his fantastic instrumental techniques/ideas and producing this song!”

Keep your eyes peeled for the release of this single on Max Cowley’s social media on Facebook or Twitter.

Monday, 4th May, 2020 12:03pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nDQ

Filed under: Island-wide, Music

