Isle of Wight musician Max Cowley releases latest single release this week

Isle of Wight artist Max Cowley is set to release his latest single ‘I’ve never Walked This Route Before’ later this week.

The single was premiered on The Island Radio last week, but will be available across all major download and streaming sites from Friday 8th May.

Max explained,

“This song is simply about a guy who for ages dreams about asking a girl out, but never builds the confidence to do it. “This song is a more country-influenced song than any other song I have written before.”

Also involved

Max went on to add,

“A massive thank you goes to Tobes Moffat for his fantastic instrumental techniques/ideas and producing this song!”

