Isle of Wight NHS staff could be punished over flu jabs

Medical staff on the Isle of Wight could be disciplined if they do not have their flu jab, health bosses have said.

All front-line staff have been offered the vaccination, but those who choose not to take up the offer will have to explain their decision to their line manager.

If they still opt against having the vaccine, the second week in December they will have to explain their decision again to the nurse director, or medical director.

Chief executive of the trust, Maggie Oldham, said:

“Depending on the outcome of that second meeting, a decision will be made on the appropriateness of that individual remaining in a front-line clinical area over the winter period.”

Other Trusts withhold sick pay

Mrs Oldham said a number of other trusts in the country had discussed withholding sick pay if a staff member chooses to not have the vaccine, and then gets sick from the flu.

She added:

“That’s not something we want to be proposing, I am just making other members aware of how seriously other boards in the country are taking flu vaccination this year.”

Unvaccinated staff could pass on the virus

The NHS Trust said they are expecting all front-line clinical staff who can have the vaccine to have had it by the end of November.

Up to 50 per cent of confirmed influenza infections have no symptoms and in some cases, unvaccinated staff, who are not showing any symptoms, may pass on the virus to vulnerable patients and colleagues.

This year the trust is aiming for a 100 per cent vaccination rate among all front line staff who are eligible.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

